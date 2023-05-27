Cast Theatrical Announces Cast and Creative Team for The Butler Did It While Celebrating Recent Sold Out Production

For the first time in its 34-year hisotry, a Cast Theatrical performance sold out the entire production prior to opening.

Enter Doublewide, Texas.

The lighthearted comedy, written by Jones, Hope & Wooten and directed by Kristen Mulkey, ran in April at Cast Theatrical’s home on the second story of the historic Vogelsang building in Downtown Rosenberg.

The story is about the quirky and hilarious inhabitants of a small Texas trailer park – complete with 4 doublewides and a shed — who work together to stop the nearby town of Tugaloo from annexation.

“I could not be more excited and energized by how we are selling out performances, drawing in new talent and attracting so many new families from not only Rosenberg, but from many of the greater surrounding communities,” said John Bevil, Cast Theatrical Company’s President and Chairman of the Board.

Cast Theatrical Company began in 1989 when a small troupe of amateur actors wanted to provide residents and visitors of Rosenberg with easy access to quality theatre. “We are truly a community theatre, run completely by volunteers and we have been truly amazed by the theatre’s growth the last few years,” Bevil said.

Cast’s next theatrical pursuit is Tim Kelly’s The Butler Did It, which will be directed by Karen Lasater. The show opens June 2 and runs through June 18.

