One very driven 9-year-old is making her way to a National Stage and putting Needville on the map.
Texas Little Miss Carsyn Sloan will attend the Miss United States Agriculture National pageant in Orlando, Florida next week in a rigorous competition for the National Title.
Carsyn is the daughter of proud parents Robert & Tuesday Sloan, granddaughter of Gerald & Judy Matheaus and Russell & Stephanie Sloan, and great granddaughter of Deloris Sloan. She will be attending Needville Middle School this year. This outstanding young lady is the definition of a go-getter. Carsyn is an Honor Roll student, who sets goals just to break them. This year Carsyn set an academic goal to read 1 million words, instead she read over 90 novels totalling to 1.6 million words. Carsyn loves animals and outdoors of all kinds, making her the perfect candidate to represent Texas Agriculture on the grand stage.
Carsyn has enjoyed her reign as the 2022 Texas Little Miss United States Agriculture and hopes to continue her love and knowledge of all things related to agriculture.
