NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md — The Air-to-Air Missiles Program Office changed command with Capt. Christopher B. DeBons relieving Capt. Errol A. Campbell Jr.
DeBons is a graduate of Lamar Consolidated High School.
Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, program executive officer for tactical aircraft programs, served as the guest speaker highlighting the extensive list of program accomplishments under Capt. Campbell’s command and leadership qualities that Capt. Campbell encompasses.
“Capt. Campbell and Capt. DeBons are leaders who are there to help move barriers on the way to success and get the most out of their organizations,” said Rear Adm. Gahagan to the audience.
“What sets them apart is that they practice leadership in their daily actions. They put in the daily and deliberate effort to practice to become great leaders.”
Capt. Campbell turned over command of PMA-259 to Capt. DeBons at a ceremony performed in the Atrium of the Rear Adm. William A. Moffett Building at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in front of over 100 guests as well as multiple virtual attendees.
“[PMA-259’s accomplishments] truly are a testament to the tremendous dedication and hard work that this team has put into all they have done day in and day out over the past four years,” said Campbell. “What you see and what you have heard doesn’t even scratch the surface of the exceptional work that has taken place.”
