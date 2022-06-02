Calvary Episcopal Preparatory is proud of their academic achievement at the PSIA (Private School Interscholastic Association) competitions! These competitions are for private school students between 1st – 8th grade in categories ranging from storytelling and creative writing to impromptu speaking, , calculator skills, and more. Calvary continued their 1st in District winning streak and sent many kids to state competition at Texas Christian Academy in May. At State Competition Calvary’s Middle School boasted 2nd in State and came home with many ribbons, stories, and memories.
