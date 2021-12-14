Every year Calvary Episcopal Preparatory partners with the Richmond Police Department with their Santa Behind The Badge program. This year Calvary brought in a record number of presents, with around 750 presents being donated to this program. National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society Students were the elves and reindeer in charge of promoting this program, toy collection and wrapping. What a blessing it is, to be able to give to others during this Christmas season!
