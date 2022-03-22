FM762 at Austin Street

Worship each Saturday at 5:00 PM

Worship Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 AM

Nursery Available on Sunday

Sunday School for all ages, Sunday at 9:15 AM Call the church office (281.342.2147) or go to the church website (www.Calvaryrichmond.org)

For info on special services or events.

The Rev. Ralph Morgan, Rector

