Calling all Pecan Growers!
Pecan entries are now being accepted for the Fort Bend County Pecan Show. All pecan growers in Fort Bend County are encouraged to enter their crop. Whether one tree or many, everyone is encouraged to enter. Fifty pecans from one tree are required to enter. Pecan entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov.16, at 3 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Extension Office Annex, 1402 Band, Rosenberg. All results will be exhibited at the Pecan Harvest Festival of Richmond on Nov. 20.
To see the Pecan Show flyer for more details as well as the entry rules, please visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/pecan-show-entry-deadline/ or contact Lorraine Niemeyer at Lorraine.Niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu or 281-633-7033.
