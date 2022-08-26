Hello, Laidback Gardeners. I am excited. I finally finished building my raised cedar planter box yesterday. Cedar because of it thrives in damp climates which enables it to withstand many conditions. I have filled it with 60% good gardening soil and 30% compost. I already had that mixed and mingling for a few weeks. I planted seeds for Detroit Dark Red Beets, Mesclun Mix and Nance Carrots. Reason being is the time until harvest and root vegetables do not like being moved; they want to say where they are planted. The lettuce mix because I’m experimenting for a second Fall/Winter harvest. I went with the Nance carrots because they are on the shorter side of carrots and my planter is only 10 inches deep. After the average high temperature drops below 85 degrees, I will add chard, spinach, broccoli, radish seeds and whatever else I might still have space for. I like planting seeds at this time of year because I feel that it is easier, and I have a high harvest rate – hello…laid back gardening. This also gives me time to clean up and prep my large garden soil for early spring planting and let it lie fallow, covered with landscaper cloth until about late February.
Advice from a Garden: “Cultivate lasting friendships. Sow seeds of kindness. Listen to sage advice. Don’t let the little things bug you. Be outstanding in your field. Take thyme for yourself. No vining.”
Feel free to contact me with any questions, comments or advice at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
They have given me great ideas for my weekly articles.
TTFN
Lauren Martin
