Bryan McAuley, site manager for the San Felipe de Austin State Historic, will be this month’s speaker at the next Fort Bend Archeological Society meeting.
McAuley will present what work his team hopes their new lab facility onsite will allow them to investigate.
San Felipe de Austin, founded on the banks of the Brazos River in the fall of 1823, lived a dynamic and engaged existence – hosting practically every prominent figure connected to the Mexican Texas era – before it was sacrificed during the Texas Revolution, burned to the ground as part of a military strategy after its residents were evacuated ahead of Santa Anna’s advancing army.
Since 2008, the Texas Historical Commission has been committed to reviving the important stories and events of the town’s brief life.
The public is invited to join members of the society to hear Bryan McAuley on May 16, 2023, 7 p.m. at the Fort Bend Museum in Richmond.
All are welcome - the program is free and open to the public.
the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, Texas. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
