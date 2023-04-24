Broadband Investments a Top Priority for Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers

In what he calls his continuing efforts to improve broadband access for residents and businesses across Fort Bend County, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers participated in the Houston Galveston Area Council’s (H-GAC) Broadband Summit on Thursday.
“Faster and more reliable access to the Internet is critical for our ability to compete economically, for students to learn and access information, for seniors to take advantage of telehealth options and so much more,” Meyers said.
“Broadband access is no longer a luxury, it’s an important part of our modern infrastructure just as mobility, power and water are.”
Fort Bend County was well represented with Chief Information Officer Robyn Doughtie as a featured panelist who spoke about the need to provide broadband in rural areas and upgraded infrastructure in older, more densely populated subdivisions.
Federal, state, and local experts were on hand at the Summit to review sources of funding and efforts for expanding broadband access as well as adoption across the Region.
Doughtie highlighted the importance of cooperation between all counties in finding regional solutions that makes broadband available to as many people as possible.
For 25 years as a committee chair and member of H-GAC’s board, Meyers led collaborative efforts with area elected officials and other partners to solve regional problems.
