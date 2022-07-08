As Fort Bend County faces another extreme heat advisory this week, county officials advise citizens to protect themselves, their loved ones and their pets.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a “summer safety” press conference on Thursday at the newly opened Office of Emergency Management in Richmond.
He kicked off the press conference by reminding residents to never leave kids or animals inside a hot car.
“We have several incidents throughout Houston this year [of] children left in hot cars,” George said. “I can not comprehend it, but it is unfortunately happening.”
To combat this persisting issue, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan suggested placing a reminder in your vehicle if you plan to transport kids or pets.
“Put a little marker in your car,” Sheriff Fagan described. “Take [a] piece of tape [and put it] on your dashboard anytime you put your child in the backseat. I know you’re thinking ‘Well, I won’t forget. I know I’m putting my child in the backseat,’ but we get busy and forget ... Temperatures can range all the way up to 120 and over 150 [degrees, which] can cause brain damage and death.”
Sheriff Fagan continued by making sure citizens check on their air conditioning and neighbors or loved ones who might not have air conditioning.
“Make sure your air conditioner is properly running to keep the air-cooled,” Sheriff Fagan advised. “If you need help, reach out to us. We’re glad to come out.”
When people face prolonged exposure to heat without air conditioning, Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management Manager Mark Flathouse warns that medical emergencies are likely to occur.
“Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious conditions and you need to know the signs of those conditions,” Flathouse said. “Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness and a headache, excessive sweating, pale clammy skin, cramping and the arms legs and stomach, nausea and vomiting. Signs of a heat stroke are hot dry skin confusion disorientation, slurred speech and high body temperature. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and you need to call 911.”
Fort Bend County officials remind citizens to drink plenty of water, stay indoors, wear sunscreen, assist those around them and never leave a person or pet in a hot car.
You can never be too prepared. Keep you and your loved ones safe through the dangerous weather. If you or a loved one are in a medical emergency, call 911 immediately. To contact Fort Bend County Health and Human Services for any medical-related questions, call 832-471-1373.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.