Courtney Johnson

Brazos High School graduate Courtney Johnson is the Carl Vinson's first-ever female maintenance officer. She has been in the Navy since high school.

[PACIFIC OCEAN] – When Cmdr. Courtney Johnson joined the Navy in 1998, there were considerably fewer women serving in her job field (aviation maintenance) than there are today. Even though the ratio since shifted, she still blazes the trail for women in that field.

Johnson, a graduate of Brazos High School, is the first woman on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to serve as the Maintenance Officer (MO). This watershed moment wasn’t the first time she’s broken barriers in a field traditionally dominated by men. That started with the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87.

“At VFA-87 I was the first woman MMCO [maintenance/material control officer] and that was very challenging, especially in the strike fighting community,” said Johnson. “I think that was more challenging than coming here.”

Johnson attributes an easier transition into her role as Vinson’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) department head to having other women peers. It’s important to note that Vinson currently has three women serving as department heads out of 20 total and Johnson’s assistant maintenance officer (AMO), Lt. Cmdr. Amy Ellison, is also a woman. Her pool isn’t exactly large, but after coming from a command where she was the only senior woman leader, Johnson feels it’s a welcome change.

“Every job has its challenges,” said Johnson. “But I feel blessed to be the Carl Vinson MO.”

The ground-breaking didn’t stop there. With Johnson as the MO and Ellison as the AMO, this marks the first time in U.S. Navy history that an aircraft carrier has both positions filled by women.

“It’s pretty cool that her and I are making history for women,” said Ellison. “I just hope that shows it doesn’t matter what your gender is, anyone with the right ambition and drive can do the job.”

