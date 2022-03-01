The Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas is inviting the community to become a part of a milestone memory with its 40th Anniversary Celebration Gala next month.
Safari Texas in Richmond will serve as the location for this dinner and auction event, which will feature the choir’s award-winning Tour Choir as the entertainment and Congressman Troy Nehls as the auctioneer.
Themed this year as “Let’s Paint the Town Red,” in honor of the choir’s 40th Ruby Anniversary, the evening starts at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26 in the Safari Lodge at Safari Texas, 11627 FM 1464 in Richmond.
The gala, however, serves as more than a celebratory night; it financially fuels the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas music programs and its continued recovery efforts caused by the pandemic. As a private, nonprofit organization, the choir relies on fundraising, sponsorships, and donations to fund its operations.
“This viral crisis continues to affect our operations,” the nonprofit said in a released statement. “More than ever, we need your help to ensure [...] our doors [remain] open so that all of our choirboys will have a place to come back to, not only for the music, but also for connection and community.”
“We feel these two key components — connection and community — support our choirboys’ positive mental health and outlook amidst these times of uncertainty.”
Some may recall the choir initiating a strong recruitment movement last summer to re-build its ensembles due to a decrease in membership or the prolonged hiatus of its introductory music program.
“These are challenging times for everyone, especially in the nonprofit performing arts world,” the choir stated in a release. “Before COVID, our organization boasted 125 boys in four performing groups. And now, we have 65 boys in two performing groups and are working harder than ever to get back to our pre-COVID status.”
Although the choir faces an uphill battle, it remains optimistic about its future and trained on its achievements.
“COVID-19 did not cancel the need for music education and performing arts. The Fort Bend Boys Choir continued to provide hope, inspiration and education, despite the lack of income for many months in 2020,” the choir stated. “We were able to restart in August 2020 with fewer numbers, as the only children’s choral group in the area meeting in person. Safety protocols were followed and everyone stayed healthy. In fact, the Tour Choir was able to travel for a week in the Dallas area on a performance tour in summer 2021.”
Individual tickets to the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas’ 40th Anniversary Celebration Gala Dinner & Auction Event cost $50, and sponsorships range from $250 to $3,5000.
For more information, visit fbbctx.org or call 281-240-3800.
