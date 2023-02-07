Behind the Badge Charities will host its annual Boots & Badges Gala fundraiser on Saturday at Safari Texas Ranch. The event starts at 6 p.m. and proceeds support Fort Bend County First Responders and their families. Activities include casino games, and live and silent auctions. Tickets and sponsorships are available online at behindthebadgecharities.org.
