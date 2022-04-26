Get hooked at the Fort Bend County Fair Association's Boots & Buckles on the Bay fishing tournament. Fishing teams will be competing for over $8,000 in cash and prizes including trophy belt buckles, boots, and custom Frio Ice Chest on Saturday, May 14th in Matagorda. The fishing tournament is one of several events that are held throughout the year to help bring awareness to the Fort Bend County Fair and raise scholarship monies.
Congratulations to Atkinson Pecans for reeling in the Grand Champion team title at the 2021 Boots and Buckles on the Bay fishing tournament. 41 teams and 14 Jr Anglers went for tight lines and winning catches.
The 2022 Grand Champion team of anglers will take home money, trophy belt buckles, a custom Frio Ice Chest, and a $250 gift certificate for a pair of boots for each team member. Team Stringers, Individual Fish, Junior Anglers, and Side Pots will be optional entries as part of the tournament. Entry fee for a maximum 4-member team is $300. “We are expecting another great tournament. It always draws a great turnout of teams, and we continue to offer a real chance at some great prizes and cash,” says Cindy Schmidt, Fort Bend County Fair Manager.
Todd Armstrong Shows, Rincon Air & Heat Co., LLC., NRG, Aqua-Zyme,, and Matagorda Tackle Shop are sponsoring the event. The weigh-in station will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. the day of the tournament. An awards ceremony will take at the Matagorda Harbor Pavilion at 5 p.m.
Men, women, and children will be fishing starting early on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. A captain's meeting will be held on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at Poco Playa from 7pm to 9pm. Entry forms and tournament rules for the fishing tournament are available at FortBendCountyFair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171. See you on the Bay in May!
