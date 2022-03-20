The Friends of the Albert George Branch Library group held their first book sale since December 2021 over the weekend with proceeds going back to the Albert George Branch Library.
The sale took place Friday and Saturday in the library’s meeting room.
Friends of the Library are groups of people who volunteer their time, resources and funds to help their local libraries.
This help can take many forms, such as book sales and donation drives.
In Fort Bend County, each branch library has its own Friends group who help support events that wouldn’t have been in the library’s budget otherwise.
The group has helped libraries in the county put on ice cream social events, theme days, reading clubs, theatrical performances and much more.
Book sales help provide funds for these projects.
All the proceeds from this week’s sale went back to the branch library.
During the sale, three tables were set up with material for attendees to browse and purchase.
One table was for nonfiction, one for fiction and one for children’s’ materials.
Visitors were encouraged to browse the hundreds of titles and grab as many things as they could.
Bundle specials were available including 10 paperback books for $1 or 5 hardcover books for $4.
“Take what you want, we’ll help you load it in your car,” president of the Friends of the Albert George Branch Suzie Holderfield library joked with sale attendees.
No single item in the sales area cost more than $1. There were also puzzles, DVDs and magazines for purchase. Many of the items available were donated by community members.
The final day of sales was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.
Now that county libraries have resumed in-person events and services, residents can expect to find all sorts of opportunities to support their local libraries while getting to explore their interests.
For more information on Friends of the Library and events through Fort Bend County Libraries, visit fortbend.lib.tx.us.
