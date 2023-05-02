Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear) will close on May 13 in preparation for the opening of the new Fulshear Branch Library later this summer.
Once the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library closes on May 13, books and other items that have been checked out from that library may be returned in the outside book drop or at any of the other branches in the Fort Bend County library system.
Other libraries nearby include the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy), George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond), and the Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).
Holds that were placed BEFORE May 1, 2023, and are ready for pick-up up at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, must be picked up at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library within 10 days of placing the hold. Holds placed ON/AFTER May 1, 2023, will NOT be available for pick-up at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. Please select an alternate location.
Anyone needing meeting space is encouraged to reserve a room at one of Fort Bend County Libraries’ other branches in the area.
“We want to remind everyone that they still have access to many library resources online 24/7,” says Library Director Clara Russell. “The library’s resources that can be accessed through FBCL’s website – such as the databases, Homework Help, Ask-a-Librarian chat, OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla movies and music, and other online services – will still be available from any computer outside the library that has an Internet connection.”
Construction of the new Fulshear Branch Library is the final phase of a $19.8-million bond referendum approved by voters in November 2015, which included $13.4 million for a new library to be built on the north side of the county. The new Fulshear Branch Library is located off Texas Heritage Parkway; a date has not yet been set for the opening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.