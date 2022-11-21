BOB LUTTS FULSHEAR/SIMONTON BRANCH LIBRARY OFFERS HOLIDAY MARIONETTE SHOW & MORE IN DECEMBER

The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will have a special holiday marionette performance during the winter break in December, in addition to an abbreviated schedule of regular weekly programs.
The “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” Marionette Performance will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 11 a.m., in the Meeting Room. This event is made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.
For the marionette performance, master puppeteer Jean Kuecher will entertain children of all ages with a holiday story, complete with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the lovely Snow Queen. The story begins in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole and follows Santa and Rudolph’s journey through a snowy forest, where the lovely Snow Queen provides a wonderful way to warm Rudolph’s nose and melt the snow away. The sleigh and its crew finally arrive at a family home, where Santa leaves gifts under the tree.
The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library presents free Family Story Time and school-age programs on a regular basis. Because of the holidays, the library will have an abbreviated schedule of activities in December.
Family Story Time takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10:30-11 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the library. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Each week has a different theme. The schedule for December is as follows:
· Dec. 6 and 7 – Arctic Animals
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.