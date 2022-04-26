In preparation for the Summer Reading Challenge, which begins May 30, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will have an abbreviated schedule of children’s programs in May.
Family Story Time will take place during the first week ONLY. The children’s librarians will be preparing for the Summer Reading Challenge, which will begin May 30, for the rest of the month.
Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 3 and 4, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. The theme for the week is “Mother’s Day.”
The summer schedule of activities will begin during the second week in June.
Materials for these programs are made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library is located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.
