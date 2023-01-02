Class is back in session after Christmas Break, and that means Blue Jean Ball tickets are back on sale at all Needville ISD campuses and the administration building.
Presented by the Needville Education Foundation (NEF), the fun-filled, adults-only event is the organization’s only fundraiser for grants it provides to teachers throughout the district.
This year’s ball is set from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Columbus Club Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Ongoing throughout the evening will be a silent auction that ends at 9 p.m. and features something for everyone. Professional auctioneer James Vincek will oversee the live auction, which begins at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets are $30. Cost for VIP tables is $500 for six people, $1,000 for eight, and $2,500 for 12.
Checks, cash, credit cards and Venmo are accepted.
Needville Education Foundation Executive Director Shelley Krauss said VIP tables sold out last year and are close to doing so again this year, so anyone interested should drop by or call soon.
