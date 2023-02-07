Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will hold a blood drive at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 Fifth St., Rosenberg on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Please call the church office at 281- 341-7500 or go on line to giveblood.org to schedule your appointment.
