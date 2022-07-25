Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library in Needville will have a Blackout Poetry Workshop for teens on Thursday, Aug.4, from 4- 5 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street, Needville.
Blackout poems can be created using the pages of old books, magazines, or even articles cut from yesterday’s newspaper. Using the pages of an existing text and a Sharpie® marker, blackout poets isolate single words or short phrases by completely blacking out unneeded words, leaving the selected words to create lyrical masterpieces.
Since the words for blackout poems are already written on the page, it’s up to the blackout poet to bring new meaning and life to these words. Blackout poems can run the gamut from absurd to sublime because the poet can only work with the words that are already there on the page, but the randomness is all part of the fun! A poem may live within the words and lines of any page, just waiting for a poet to discover it!
This workshop is for teens entering grades 9 through 12. Materials will be provided. Registration is not required.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.