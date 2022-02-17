If it’s February, it’s Black History Month in the USA. And if it’s Black History Month, Larry Callies isn’t going to have much time repairing saddles.
During the month of February, the founder and curator of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg has his hands full conducting tours and talking to TV and newspaper reporters from, well, around the world.
“I always tell them, February may be Black History Month, but every month is Black History Month here at the Black Cowboy Museum,’” said Callies, a retired postal carrier who for years helped teach city slickers and school children all about life on the range at George Ranch Historical Park.
Callies said he opened the Black Cowboy Museum about five years ago after God reached out to him.
“I said, ‘Why me, I can’t even talk?’’ and God said, ‘If not you, who?’” said Callies, who suffers from a debilitating condition that has all but ruined his vocal cords.
Callies and his two-room museum have been featured in the New York Times, ESPN and a Netflix documentary — as well as dozens of TV news programs and newspaper feature sections from all over the state and nation.
“This is the only Black Cowboy Museum in the world, so I’m the only one telling stories about Black cowboys,” he explains. “If you want to learn about Black cowboys, you have to come to Rosenberg.”
Callies said he founded the Black Cowboy Museum partly because, shucks, no one was talking about Black cowboys and the role they played in the taming of the West.
He figured he might as well be the one, since he was a Black cowboy and earned his spurs in the rodeo arena.
The museum featured plenty of photographs of famous Black cowboys, including Willie Thomas Sr., who was inducted into the Bull riding Hall of Fame — months after his death and after decades of battling racism in the world of rodeo.
Callies personally knew him, and other Black cowboys featured in the museum, and shares insights with visitors.
Over the years, Callies has grown as a speaker and captivates his audience with tales of years gone by on the range.
He flips through a binder on Monday to a page showing a family tree.
One of his great-great grandfathers was a white slave owner, he tells a group of visitors from Houston.
He flips another page.
Turns out, he can trace his lineage back to Queen Victoria.
“You don’t have to bow,” he tells the group, much to their amusement.
The Black Cowboy Museum is located at 1104 Third St. in Rosenberg. It is open most days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a tour, contact Callies at 281-787-3308.
Donations are greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.