Black Cowboy Museum expansion due to its popularity, founder says

Larry Callies, founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, shows off one of the many stories published about the museum since its founding in 2017. He said the worldwide interest in the museum stems from its unique collection of black cowboy memorabilia. “This is the only black cowboy museum in the world,” he assured the audience on Friday. The museum has been expanded to include an education classroom.

Many people don’t know that black cowboys have been around since, well, there were cowboys. Even many black people are unaware black cowboys helped tame the West.

Larry Callies, founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, is doing his best to educate folks about the role black cowboys played in the wild West.

The museum recently expanded to include the Black Cowboy Hall of Fame room, which will serve as an educational classroom for visitors.

“We needed more space,” Callies said. “We’re continuing to grow. We’re getting more artifacts and memorabilia all the time and the groups of visitors are getting bigger and bigger. Everyone wants to come and see the Black Cowboy Museum and learn about the black cowboy.”

Presently, the museum itself has no room for sitting. Visitors, many of them elderly, must stand to hear presentations and discussions on black cowboys.

The educational classroom has seats for about two dozen visitors. A church group from Houston was the first to use the room.

“How many of you knew there were black cowboys?” Callies asked the group.

