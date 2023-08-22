Black Cowboy Museum expansion due to its popularity, founder says

Larry Callies, founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, shows off one of the many stories published about the museum since its founding in 2017. He said the worldwide interest in the museum stems from its unique collection of black cowboy memorabilia. “This is the only black cowboy museum in the world,” he assured the audience on Friday. The museum has been expanded to include an education classroom.
Many people don’t know that black cowboys have been around since, well, there were cowboys. Even many black people are unaware black cowboys helped tame the West.
Larry Callies, founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, is doing his best to educate folks about the role black cowboys played in the wild West.
The museum recently expanded to include the Black Cowboy Hall of Fame room, which will serve as an educational classroom for visitors.
“We needed more space,” Callies said. “We’re continuing to grow. We’re getting more artifacts and memorabilia all the time and the groups of visitors are getting bigger and bigger. Everyone wants to come and see the Black Cowboy Museum and learn about the black cowboy.”
Presently, the museum itself has no room for sitting. Visitors, many of them elderly, must stand to hear presentations and discussions on black cowboys.
The educational classroom has seats for about two dozen visitors. A church group from Houston was the first to use the room.
“How many of you knew there were black cowboys?” Callies asked the group.
No hands were raised.
“That’s OK. You’re not alone. No one has ever heard of the black cowboy because the black cowboy never got the recognition he deserved,” Callies told the audience. “Even black people don’t know about the black cowboy. Yet the very first cowboys were blacks. Black cowboys have been around since there were cowboys.”
Callies explained to the group that the term “cowboys” was originally designated to blacks who worked cattle.
“Today we call anyone who works cattle a cowboy — white, black, Mexican, whatever,” he told the group. “But there was a time when you didn’t call a white man a cowboy. White men were called cow hands or cow punchers, but never cowboys. Black people were the cowboys.”
He said the term cowboys came about during slavery.
“On plantations, you had the house boy, slaves who worked in the main house for the master — a yard boy — slaves who worked outside — and the slaves who worked cows — the cowboys,” he explained.
After slavery, the term cowboys included anyone who worked cattle. Church members expressed wonder and admiration as Callies continued to explain the role blacks played in the taming of the West. He said the museum has received recognition worldwide because of its uniqueness.
“This is the only black cowboy museum in the world,” he assured the audience. “I get calls and letters from around the world,” he said. “People everywhere are amazed to find out there is a museum dedicated to the black cowboy. People in France, Germany, England, South Africa have never heard of black cowboys.”
He said the lack of information and recognition are due to “a whitewash of history.”
“The black cowboy was never talked about. It was kept hidden, but it’s not hidden anymore. We’re making sure of that.”
Callies said he and the museum have appeared in the New York Times twice — one of those times on the front page! “Can you believe it? Most museums would be happy to just to be featured in the New York Times period, but to appear on the front page very rarely happens. It just shows you how interested everyone is in the Black Cowboy Museum."
He said he and his museum have also been featured in documentaries and TV programs countless times since the museum was founded in 2017. Texas Highways featured the museum as has every major newspaper in Texas, he noted.
Callies said he plans to continue to give black cowboys the recognition they’ve long deserved but never gotten.
The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court is also helping Callies share his love of the black cowboy.
The court has agreed to fund a barndominium-style building in Kendleton, and lease it to the Black Cowboy Museum. Upward of $1 million has been earmarked for the project, which is expected to break ground soon. Commissioner Grady Prestage, whose Precinct 2 included Kendleton before it was redrawn, helped launch the project.
“We want to do whatever we can to help The Black Cowboy Museum,” Prestage told The Herald. “It’s already attracting thousands of people to Fort Bend County but the museum is too small. He needs more space for all of his artifacts.”
The building will be located next door to the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum in Bates Allan Park.
