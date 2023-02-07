Fort Bend History Association will host the fourth annual Black Cowboy Legacy Rodeo, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the George Ranch Historical Park arena. Tickets are available online at https://www.georgeranch.org/general-admission/ and ready for purchase! For more than 100 years, Black cowboys played an essential role in Fort Bend County ranching operations. At the George Ranch specifically, four generations of Black cowboys worked alongside four generations of the George family, leaving behind a rich legacy of black cowboy heritage that is unique to this part of Texas.
