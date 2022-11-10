The folks who work at NRG certainly know how to have a good time.

Just ask Fort Bend County senior citizens.

Fifty-four NRG volunteers — from the Houston corporate offices and the WA Parish electric plant in far north Fort Bend County — treated area seniors to snacks, served them a nice lunch and helped with a spirited game of Bingo on Thursday as part of the power company’s “PositiveNRG Week” campaign.

NRG provided the food and snacks to seniors at the Senior Citizens Center on Band Road and to all the seniors involved with the Fort Bend County Meals on Wheels program.

Fort Bend County has a large and growing population of citizens aged 60 years and above. Nearly 10% are unable to work and live at or below the poverty level.

To help combat the problem, NRG WA Parish partnered with Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels to serve meals, play games and provide maintenance at the Band Road facility.

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels currently provides services to 1.2% of this group of citizens, which includes serving more than 360,000 meals to 2,200 seniors across the county.

