The folks who work at NRG certainly know how to have a good time.
Just ask Fort Bend County senior citizens.
Fifty-four NRG volunteers — from the Houston corporate offices and the WA Parish electric plant in far north Fort Bend County — treated area seniors to snacks, served them a nice lunch and helped with a spirited game of Bingo on Thursday as part of the power company’s “PositiveNRG Week” campaign.
NRG provided the food and snacks to seniors at the Senior Citizens Center on Band Road and to all the seniors involved with the Fort Bend County Meals on Wheels program.
Fort Bend County has a large and growing population of citizens aged 60 years and above. Nearly 10% are unable to work and live at or below the poverty level.
To help combat the problem, NRG WA Parish partnered with Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels to serve meals, play games and provide maintenance at the Band Road facility.
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels currently provides services to 1.2% of this group of citizens, which includes serving more than 360,000 meals to 2,200 seniors across the county.
“NRG is a big supporter of senior citizens, especially the Meals on Wheels program,” said Kyle Wallis, engineering manager at the WA Parish plant.
He said NRG has been sponsoring its PositiveNRG Week program for the past 15 years around the nation.
“We look forward to visiting the Senior Citizens Center in Fort Bend County each year,” he said. “The seniors here are always so appreciative.”
Shonda Thomas, senior center manager, thanked NRG for committing their time and money to helping local seniors each year.
“Even when we were closed down due to Covid, NRG came through for us,” she told the crowded banquet hall.
Thomas said NRG donated towels and gift bags for the Secret Santa program during Covid.
NRG also provided gift bags for Thursday’s Bingo prizes.
“I get emotional just thinking of the impact NRG has on our seniors,” said Thomas, who had to take a moment to compose herself. “Our seniors appreciate NRG so much. I can’t tell you how happy and how special NRG makes our seniors feel. They treat our seniors like royalty.”
Rick Branek, Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels operations manager, said the senior citizens center couldn’t host the traditional get-together during Covid in 2020 and 2021.
“So we’re really happy to see so many of our seniors turn up today to have a good time, like they did before Covid came along,” he said.
“Just look at all the smiles.”
