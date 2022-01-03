Bible college coming to Needville

Needville will soon become home to a new Bible college.
Pastors Gerri and Michelle Di Somma of Carmel Church are currently accepting applications for the first class of students.
Classes will begin Jan. 10 and will meet Monday through Thursday from 5:30-8:45 p.m.
The pastors have many years of experience teaching, and in school administration spanning three continents.
Pastor Gerri became a lecturer and pastor at the Rhema Bible College in South Africa, then director of faculty, a post which he held for five years, with responsibility for about 500 students. His pastoral responsibilities included work among the 18,000 strong Rhema Bible Church and directorship of Christian Men’s Network for South Africa. In 1995, the Di Sommas felt led by God to move to the UK from South Africa with their four children. They bought one-way tickets and left everything familiar behind.
“What burned in my heart was to have a college that would help and equip people to do LIFE ((Living In Faith Experientially), and then prepare them to become effective ministers and leaders in their families, churches and communities,” said Pastor Gerri.
“The reason there is so much failure, strife and division in the world and the church is that people have not been taught how to overcome sin (Self-Indulgent Narcissism) and do LIFE like God originally intended.”
Carmel Bible College, located in Bristol, England has over 1,000 graduates.
Now Pastor Gerri and Michelle are founding the Carmel Bible College of Houston, located in Needville, which is already attracting students from a variety of backgrounds and areas.
Enrollment is about 50% of the desired class size without significant advertising.
Marcia Bell, a 64-year old graphic design artist from Missouri City, is among those enrolled. Recently inspired by a ladies’ mentor group, Marcia said she believes that attending Carmel Bible College will help her understand how to apply God’s principles and purpose to her own life and to touch others’ lives too.
She said she believes the college will bring a new sense of purpose to Needville, supplying the community with deeper spiritual and vocational growth opportunities.
Other enrolled students are coming from backgrounds such as real estate, oil and gas industry, homeschool coordination, church administration, training and homemaking. Students come from different stages of life and varying circumstances.
“There are many Bible colleges in the world who major on giving their students a lot of information but very little revelation,” said Pastor Gerri.
“They fill their heads with knowledge of the Bible instead of filling their hearts with the presence and power of God. Change can only come in your life when you know who the Father is, what the Son did for you in redemption, and how the Holy Spirit lives in you and through you in a genuine and living way. This is the true measure of CBC’s success — helping people to have an encounter with the giver of LIFE Himself.”
Carmel Bible College is holding an open orientation on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.