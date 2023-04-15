ROSENBERG — Chrissy Ortega, Owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg, Texas was honored with the Woman of the Year Award during the company’s 2023 Conference in Phoenix on April 4. This award is presented to the women who have made the greatest contribution to the success of the franchise. The recipient is nominated, in writing, and is then selected by the home office staff.
“With plumbing typically being a male-dominated industry, it’s important that we empower and recognize women in the workplace. Winning this award is meaningful to me and I am thankful to the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing team for recognizing my dedication and unwavering commitment to the brand,” said Chrissy Ortega of Benjamin Franklin Pluming of Rosenberg. “I have worked hard alongside my husband who is my partner in the business, and I couldn’t have been as successful without the unwavering support from him and the team. We’ve accomplished a lot and are continuing to build on everything we’ve learned to make 2023 an even more successful year.”
“For more than two decades, Chrissy’s contributions and commitment to her role have played a major role in the success of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg and we feel honored to have her as part of the Authority Brands family,” said Lance Sinclair, President of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “Chrissy prides herself on streamlining operations and improving the efficiency of the Rosenberg location. Her success is instrumental to our company, and we look forward to seeing her continued growth for years to come.”
This award recognition comes ahead of the Authority Brands convention, which will be held this fall in Orlando, Florida. This convention is held annually and provides franchise owners across the system the opportunity to network with their peers, enhance business practices, and receive the latest brand updates. A component of the annual convention, these award recognitions serve to highlight the achievements of deserving franchise owners from each brand.
Founded in 2001, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing currently operates in more than 260 locations across North America. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, the company’s highly trained and licensed plumbers offer a full range of plumbing services that meet the highest industry standards including installation, repair and replacement. The Punctual Plumber is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration and pest control services sector. For more information, visit www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com and www.authoritybrands.com.
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie’s. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See http://www.authoritybrands.com/ for more information.
