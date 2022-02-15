The Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School will feature 37 instructors and 78 sessions with 52 unique topics to choose from. The school will be held on March 26 in Brenham, Texas.
Speakers for the school include Stan Gore, creator of the Texas Friendly Beekeepers Facebook page; Les Crowder, Top Bar beekeeper for more than 40 years and a former honey bee inspector for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture; Charlie Agar, star of the PBS reality TV show – Charlie Bee Company; and Nathalie Biggie, Certified Master Beekeeper, TBA Director and Chairman of the Board at Real Texas Honey.
The school will feature a Skype session with Cedar Anderson, inventor of the Flow hive, directly from Australia; a chance to experience live bees in their hive; a vendor’s area with 25+ vendors of bee-related items; and a full catered Bar-B-Que meal as well as an informational book on beekeeping.
Other speakers will be Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, professor at the University of Texas, San Antonio; Dennis Herbert, author of the bill that provides for Agricultural Valuation for bees; Randy Oakley, third-generation beekeeper who has kept bees for 40 years; and Dr. Juliana Rangel, Associate Professor of Apiculture in the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University.
Dan Weaver is the owner of B Weaver Apiaries. Ashley Ralph is the owner of Prime Bees in College Station and is president of the Texas Beekeepers Association. Art Thomas is the owner of At It Again Apiaries in Rockdale and a 3rd generation beekeeper.
The school is for beginner, intermediate and advanced beekeepers.
Information and registration can be found at: www.tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool. For more information, call 979-277-0411.
