Beekeeping: An Educational Family Experience

Keeping a hive of bees can be an educational family activity as well as providing honey for your table and pollination for your garden and flowering plants. Most city ordinances allow up to two bee hives per city lot.
Many families make beekeeping an experience for adults and children. Beekeeping suits are available in all sizes and even children as young as 5 years old can participate in caring for bees and harvesting honey.
Some beekeeping clubs host youth programs that teach young folks how to be beekeepers and will even provide the protective gear, the boxes to assemble into hives, and the bees to place in the hives. Please check with your local club to see if they offer this program.
Interest in beekeeping has exploded over the past 10 years. As an example, eight years ago, there were 13 bee clubs in Texas. Today, there are 56 active clubs and more being created.
Honey bees are an important part of our environment and help produce 2/3 of the food that we eat. But honey is not the only thing bees do for us. Bees also aid in pollination and produce wax that is used in candles. Bee sting therapy can also be used in medicine.
To learn how to keep bees and use their products, you can attend the 13th Annual Beginning Beekeeping School to be held April 1 in Brenham, Texas. Sponsored by the Central Texas Beekeepers Association, the school will include sessions on Beginning Beekeeping, Apitherapy (the use of bee products in medicine), how to extract honey, where to get your bees and many more interesting topics.
The one day school is open to the public and families are welcome to attend. The cost of the school is $85 per adult and $35 for students. The admission includes a catered Bar-B-Que lunch with Blue Bell Ice Cream. There is even the opportunity to “suit up” and visit a live bee hive while a beekeeper opens the hive and shows you the queen and honey inside. Prior registration is required.
