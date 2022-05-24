Hello LBGs. This is the conclusion of my three-part articles on common garden pests in our vegetable garden.
In my previous two articles we have covered: aphids, leaf miners, squash vine borers, cucumber beetles, scale and tomato hornworms.
Today we will briefly cover: Slugs & Snails, Thrips and Spider Mites. Slugs and snails are fairly easy to eradicate.
If you are a beginner gardener, slugs are snails without their house/shell on their back. They are in greatest abundance after rains or watering, munching on your plants’ leaves and stems. When sighted, they can be picked off by hand, spread crushed eggshells at the base of your plants or place sporadically small dishes of stale beer around your pots or bed (woohoo last party for the S-n-S crowd).
However, if none of these actions appeal to you, spread Snail and Slug bait around you bed or pots and this will kill them in three to six days. Spider Mites are very small insects (about the size of the period at the end of this sentence) that generally live on the underside of leaves and may spin a protective silk web. They cause damage by sucking the plant cells to feed.
They come in colors of reddish brown to very pale, almost white in color. Dawn dish soap mixed with water (3 Tablespoons:1 gallon of water) sprayed on the infected plants works great. Horticultural and Neem oil work great as well. Thrips very small flying insects and there are over 5000 species. They suck the juices out of the plants and you will see tiny black specs on leaves or buds and they will start to die possibly turning yellow and curling.
They can be removed by either using and insecticidal soap, Neem oil or by pruning the flowers. One can also bring in live ladybugs; beneficial insects for your garden. Do not shear your plant because the new growth caused by shearing will attract even more thrips into your garden.
With most of the pests that I have written about the last three weeks, beneficial insects help in the garden. Such as: Ladybugs, Praying Mantis, Bees, Assassin Bugs and more. Your local garden center may have some these on hand to help you in your gardens.
Next week, we will start to discuss diseases in your vegetable garden. Once again, a very large topic, so I will choose the most frequent issues. Remember, the best way to prevent many pathogens in our gardens, pots and landscape, is to plant seeds or purchase transplants that are disease resistant.
This also applies to roses and other ornamental plants. TTFN!
Lauren Martin of Richmond is a Fort Bend County Master Gardner. She was named its 2002 Home Gardener, 2006 Fort Bend Master Gardener and 2015 FBC Master Gardener. She is a certified vegetable specialist.
Reach Lauren at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
