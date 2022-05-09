For the next three weeks I will be writing about the most common pests in your garden. There are so many. So, I will be touching base on the ones that I have battled the most. One of the main reasons zone 9 deals with so many pests is because of our long growing season; they have a longer time to find our veggies. However, our first line of defense is to select seeds or plants that are resistant to these pests.
This actually applies to all plants, shrubs and trees you would like to plant in our area. This will really become more important when we get into diseases. This week, I will touch base on aphids. leaf minors and squash vine borers.
Aphids are one of the easiest to remove. They are usually a greenish yellow in color, but also come in brown, red and black. They can usually be found in group along the stem of plants. They are sucking plants and will cause distorted or deformed growth. They can be removed with a strong blast of water or squishing them by hand. One can also cover your plants with a floating row cover or use organic products as horticultural oil insecticidal soap or Neem based products. Do not spray the oils during the heat of the day as it will burn your plants.
Leaf minors (many species) seem to affect my fruit trees more than my veggies. Their larvae (babies) feed inside the plant tissues leaving a visible squiggly trail in the leaf. Their damage is rarely extreme enough to cause severe damage. If minimal you can just remove the leaf and throw it in the trash NOT your compost. They leaf minors are difficult to control since they are the leaf tissues, but you can drape a floating ground cover or spay it will Neem oil or Spinosad-based products.
Squash vine borers, are for me, one of the toughest pest to prevent or remove. The adults are a moth that lay their eggs at the base of vine and their larvae are small caterpillars that crawl out of the ground into the stem of the vines. At first your squashes and melons are growing and looking healthy, then almost overnight they are wilting and are dying or dead. A preventive measure would be to wrap a strip of aluminum around the base of the vine. But has not worked for me nor is it “laid back”. A floating ground cover may work, or you can grab a syringe filled with a product containing Bt and inject it into the hole the caterpillar has made when in crawled above ground. Not this LBG, I just rip the plant out and plant a new one the following season in another area.
That’s it for today. I will continue with other pests next Tuesday. Remember, I am not able to cover all the pests in our gardens. Feel free to contact me with questions at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com. TTFN!
Lauren Martin
