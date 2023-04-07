Hello Laid-back Gardeners. Happy Easter today. Hopefully your vegetable gardens or those in pots are really growing. After all this rain we have had this past, raised beds and pots are draining perfectly. I swear my corn has grown 2 ft. in the past week. My Three Sister experiment is growing great (March 5th article). The green beans are wrapping up the corn and have blossoms on them. The zucchini vines are growing under them but no blossoms yet. This past week I planted several Mammoth sunflower seeds along the back fence line of the vegetable beds. I can’t wait to see these 12 ft tall plants, like garden guards, in bloom. So last week I touched based on Chinch Bugs in our lawns and today I’d like to touch base on Bark Lice on our trees. However, unlike Chinch Bugs, Bark Lice are beneficial to our trees. This will appear as a silky web on our tree trunks. Bark Lice clean our trees by eating fungi, algae, dead plant tissue, and dead insects. They even consume their own web at the end of the season. Heavy infestations usually occur during long periods of high humidity. The infestation usually disappears in a few weeks. No control is recommended. I think of these insects as the cleaner fish, the wrasse or remoras, of the seas who remove the parasites from larger fish like sharks and manta rays. These little insects are cleaning up our beautiful trees.
“In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.” – Aristotle
I can always be reached at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
