Newly elected Kendleton City Council member Rachel White attended her first council meeting on Tuesday, and she had lots of questions she wanted answers to — such as whether the council formally adopted the 2022-23 spending plan.

“So we do have a budget for 2022-23 and it was approved?” White asked.

“Yes,” Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. responded.

“And I can get a copy of that?” White asked.

“Yes,” he said.

Council member Carolyn Jenkins interjected, saying the budget had not been adopted.

“You do know the budget was not approved, right?” she asked.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.