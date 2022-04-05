More than two dozen dog owners entered their pooches in the second annual Bark in the Park dog show on Saturday. The event was part of the 2022 Art Walk & Motor Madness, which took place in Historic Downtown Richmond. Competitors vied for Most Beautiful (handsome), Best Trick, Best Costume, Most Ugly and Look-Alike (looks like the owner). Rosenberg artist Cisco Tucker made the unique awards given out to the top three winners in each category.
