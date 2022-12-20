Barbara Ann Lehman

Barbara Ann Lehman, 87, of Damon passed away at her home on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Barbara was born August 24, 1935, in New Gulf, TX to HV and Jessie Faye (Hoelewyn) Ferguson.

The 3rd of ten children, she was affectionately called “Bobby” by her family.

She attended Damon Public School and graduated from Needville High School in 1954.

After marrying and starting a family, Barbara began working at Damon ISD in 1974.

She started as the local tax collector and later became one of the school secretaries.

After 27 years of service, she retired in 2001 to spend more time with her husband and family.

