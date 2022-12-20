Barbara Ann Lehman, 87, of Damon passed away at her home on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Barbara was born August 24, 1935, in New Gulf, TX to HV and Jessie Faye (Hoelewyn) Ferguson.
The 3rd of ten children, she was affectionately called “Bobby” by her family.
She attended Damon Public School and graduated from Needville High School in 1954.
After marrying and starting a family, Barbara began working at Damon ISD in 1974.
She started as the local tax collector and later became one of the school secretaries.
After 27 years of service, she retired in 2001 to spend more time with her husband and family.
She loved tending to a large garden with her husband and taking care of the flower beds where she grew beautiful hibiscus plants and roses.
She married Ben John Lehman on June 28, 1980.
They celebrated 38 years together before his death in 2018.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben, a daughter Kimberly Irene Miller, brothers Thomas Ferguson, Jimmy Ferguson, and HV Ferguson, Jr and sisters Sarah Howell and Jeannette Stephens, mother and father-in-law Charlie and Hermina Lehman, and brother-in-law Carl Lehman.
She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann Maus, Terry Miller and wife Mary, Kenneth Miller, Calvin Lehman, and Marjorie Cogburn and husband Matt. Her grandchildren, Kayla Plaster, Logan Maus, Mason Maus, Brian Miller, Jeremy Miller, Brandon Miller, Mason Cogburn, Michael Cogburn, and Meghan Cogburn; great-grandchildren, Carter Plaster, Brianna Castro, Colton Miller, Raylan Miller, Carsyn Miller; and great-great-grandson Atlas Castro; sisters Betty Petrzelka, Norma Smerek, and Kay Eversole, brother Billy Ferguson, sisters-in-law JoAnn Buchan and husband Bill, and Beatrice Lehman, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, prior to the service.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the chapel at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia TX.
Interment will be at Needville Public Cemetery in Needville, TX.
