A man who rode a bicycle to a Rosenberg bank in October 2021 and robbed it has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony offense.
Dustin Edwards, who was 57 at the time of the stick-up and living in a halfway house in Rosenberg, was sentenced to two years in prison last month.
District Court Judge Tameika Carter credited Edwards with 469 days already served in jail while awaiting trial, which means he will spend less than a year in prison.
According to police, Edwards showed up at Amegy Bank in the 3400 block of Avenue I around 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The teller complied and Edwards left on a bicycle, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White reported.
The teller was able to give officers a good description of the robber and police found a man matching the description minutes later at a used car lot attempting to use the money to buy a vehicle to get out of town, White added. The car lot is located three blocks from the bank.
Edwards told officers he was tired of living in the halfway house and needed a vehicle to get out of town, White explained.
