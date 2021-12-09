When Forrest Rippey entered the police academy he was a blank canvas. “I was a rookie in the truest sense of the word,” he said. “I hadn’t even met an officer at that point.” He was also didn’t meet the height requirements for police officers at the time — he was 5’5” — however, that condition was scrubbed when women joined the force.
Rippey ended up being the first in his class, and the honor graduate in each of the two accredited police academies he attended.
Now retired, and with 45 years of public and private criminal investigation experience, Rippey is allowing an inside look into the career that took him through the ranks of officer, detective, trainer, special operations team member, and then chief of police in what he calls a “short memoir of my style.”
Baby Blues: Ride Along With the First Generation of a Police Family, is Rippey’s premier self-published book that he wrote during the mandated 2020 pandemic shutdowns.
“I was retired and I had the time,” Rippey said.
“And I was alone with my thinking, which is when the best writing happens.”
The motivation behind the book is as simple as a father’s and grandfather’s love.
“I wanted to be able to tell my six grandsons what Papa was all about. What I stood for,” Rippey said.
As a member of the police force, Rippey said he championed standing on the right side of the battle between Good and Bad. Before revealing the intricacies of that battle, he emphasized an objective of Baby Blues.
“I tried to describe how simply motivated police work used to be,” he said. When he was trained, the nucleus of police work was managing the beats, getting familiar with the streets and the people who resided there, Rippey explained.
The most important part of the job was interacting with individuals — good and bad. As decades passed, however, Rippey said he noticed the shift from the concept of “police work” to that of “law enforcement.”
“There shouldn’t be so much focus on the law enforcement [aspect] of the work,” he said. “You have to deal with people first. Keep it simple, listen and then deal with the situation.”
Just as countless other officers, there are moments and experiences from the job stored in Rippey’s mind that still trouble him, but he didn’t spend much time drawing attention to those stark realities of policing. Instead, he was eager to share that the most leading lesson from his career was how powerful respect could be if wielded accurately.
“Every human being wants respect, to be treated fairly,” Rippey stressed. “When everyone [involved in an incident] thinks the cop is being fair, there is no fighting, no shooting.”
Treating people with respect was a viewpoint he taught his daughter, who works with students with special needs, and both of his sons, who are officers with Houston PD.
Rippey said he didn’t actively try to influence his sons in regards to their career choice, but he did shoulder the responsibility of teaching them how to follow the motto he was trained on, how to be respectful and fair officers.
“How to serve and protect,” Rippey emphasized.
The legacy of the Rippeys
Rippey’s policing career interestingly has a bit of a sweet split in it.
His career launched as an officer in Alexandria, Virginia where he served as a recruit trainer, an academy instructor, a member of the department SWAT team, and a detective. He then spent years as a security director and investigator for several large banks.
Unfortunately, also during this time Rippey also lost money in several restaurant ventures.
“Although,” he notes. “I had a great time as a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Franchisee in Bowie, Maryland.”
Rippey then returned to police work, but this time with the Houston Police Department where he remained until he retired.
He now lives in Weston Lakes with his wife and is enjoying his retirement in Fort Bend County. He comments on how people still come to him for life advice, just as folks did when he was on the job. And although it may make him “feel a little bit old” (ahem, wise), he savors every chance to help someone.
When he recalls moments from his career, just like he does in Baby Blues, Rippey doesn’t explain or examine police work the way Hollywood does. His expressions and perspectives are humble and insightful.
Although Baby Blues began as a record of the family legacy for his grandchildren, Rippey realized his stories may be ones others would like to hear.
The memoir circles what occupies his most enduring memories and frantic nightmares. And while it covers the issues of race, guns, and training in policing, Rippey said it’s primarily a short memoir with “small lessons in it, but nothing preachy.”
The 125-page book is available on Amazon, and while on the site, viewers can read the introduction and the chapters “Partners” and “Hot Sam the Pretzel Man.”
Rippey hopes readers can benefit in some way from his works. He stresses that his book was never about “hitting it big,” or making a massive profit. He merely wants to leave his thoughts about a period in his life and a mindset he believes will contribute to society for his grandchildren to refer to down the line into their futures.
“When I am gone, it’s not an inheritance or property left that they will cherish,” Rippey said, regarding his children and grandchildren. “It’s the waffles on Saturday mornings, the ZZ Top music, the canoe adventures,” he said. “The fearless defense of the less fortunate or unlucky, reverence for honesty, integrity, and relentless pursuit of happiness, [but] never at the expense of others.”
