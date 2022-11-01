Author’s first book highlights the heart

One local nurse is hoping her new book can save lives by making it easier to recognize the warning signs of cardiovascular distress. Angela Sinachi’s book Working with Hearts: Unveiling the Cathlab, available on Amazon Nov. 7, is full of stories from working in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, or cathlab for short.
A cathlab is an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment that is used to visualize the arteries and chambers of the heart and treat any abnormality that is discovered.
Sinachi, a certified cardiac vascular registered nurse, earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and has seven years of experience in the field. She works at OakBend Medical Center. She said her work on the book started roughly three years ago and was heavily inspired by the sacrifices made by medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was war,” Sinachi said of the pandemic. “The sacrifices the men and women in medicine made caring for the people who were sick in the pandemic were heroic.”
The self-published work is eight chapters long and was written in a style that is easy to digest and does not require a medical textbook to understand.
“When I first handed my first draft to my family to read, they said it looked like an anatomy textbook,” Sinachi said. “I made the changes, and now this is an easy read. I want to provide information for patients to bridge the knowledge gap between what they know and what is happening.”
Sinachi said her book isn’t about scaring people into treatment, but rather to arm them with the information to be comfortable with their treatment in the cathlab.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.