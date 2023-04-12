Atkinson named 2023 Texas Mother of the Year

Richmond’s Aisha Atkinson, who was named 2023 Texas Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc., and her son Aries celebrate all wins, even the small ones. “Love has allowed us to conquer some of the toughest battles,” she said.

For seven days, Aisha Atkinson had to hold a secret that left her in disbelief.

Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt, the second vice president of American Mothers Inc., had just informed Atkinson that she had earned the title 2023 Texas Mother of the Year and would be recognized during that 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc.

Atkinson, who lives in Richmond, is the 71st woman in Texas history to hold the honor.

“My son actually ran into the room and started celebrating with me, laughing and jumping like he always does,” Atkinson recalled about that morning’s news, which she had to hold until the organization made its official announcements.

As the mother of a child with multiple disabilities, the honor is one Atkinson said she cherishes tremendously.

“Not only does this recognition serve to affirm mothers like myself who are so committed to giving their best as well as society’s best to their children, it is also an opportunity to bring about greater visibility to the challenges and joys of raising a child with special needs.”

American Mothers, Inc. is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization that, among other efforts, searches for and selects National Mother of The Year from honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

