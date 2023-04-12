Atkinson named 2023 Texas Mother of the Year

For seven days, Aisha Atkinson had to hold a secret that left her in disbelief.
Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt, the second vice president of American Mothers Inc., had just informed Atkinson that she had earned the title 2023 Texas Mother of the Year and would be recognized during that 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc.
Atkinson, who lives in Richmond, is the 71st woman in Texas history to hold the honor.
“My son actually ran into the room and started celebrating with me, laughing and jumping like he always does,” Atkinson recalled about that morning’s news, which she had to hold until the organization made its official announcements.
As the mother of a child with multiple disabilities, the honor is one Atkinson said she cherishes tremendously.
“Not only does this recognition serve to affirm mothers like myself who are so committed to giving their best as well as society’s best to their children, it is also an opportunity to bring about greater visibility to the challenges and joys of raising a child with special needs.”
American Mothers, Inc. is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization that, among other efforts, searches for and selects National Mother of The Year from honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Founded in 1931 as the Mothers Day Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation, American Mothers, Inc. named the first Mother of the Year on behalf of the nation in 1935 under the leadership of Sara Delano Roosevelt, Honorary Chairman of the American Mothers Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation.
At the time of the interview, Atkinson had just attended her first Mom Break Zoom call, where she had a chance to get acquainted with the other Mother of the Year honorees, American Mothers President Joyce Stevens and 2nd Vice President Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt.
“I had a chance to see how the organization works so hard to celebrate and establish visibility for mothers of all walks of life, from military moms to foster moms,” Atkinson said.
“Most importantly though, the organization’s commitments to valuing, elevating, and empowering mothers around the world through its consultancy services to the United Nations and other spheres of influence is very much in alignment with what I believe.”
From April 20-22, the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, and following a series of interviews, a speech, and the evaluation of the honorees’ portfolios, the national honoree will be announced.
“I’m equal parts excited and nervous,” Atkinson said. “I’m excited to meet the other honorees and members of the board face-to-face, grow in my motherhood practices through the sessions offered at the convention, and explore the city of Omaha.
“But I’m also a bit nervous about delivering my speech,” she admitted. “Finding the right words to share about myself and the uplifting takeaways I wish for others to take from my journey of motherhood is on my mind daily as I get closer to the conference.”
There is one message in particular that she wants to share as this year’s Texas Mother of the Year.
“My hope is that in sharing my story through the privilege of being named Texas Mother of the Year, that our country stops seeing disability as a disadvantage, as a sad experience. My son and I have so much unbreakable joy between us.”
When Atkinson’s son, Aries, was born, he was given a 20 percent chance at life. He arrived in the world at 23 weeks gestation, or 17 weeks early, weighing one pound and 11 ounces.
He was admitted to the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s Level IV NICU, but his survival rate was further threatened because of his Grade III and Grade IV intraventricular hemorrhages — commonly called brain bleeds.
“Despite several interventions, these bleeds failed to resolve and the rare neurological condition known as hydrocephalus formed,” said his mother.
While in NICU, Aries had three brain surgeries and one heart surgery, and after 150 days in the NICU, he was released home with 1/8th of a liter of oxygen.
“The birth experience was so far removed from what I had imagined for us, but as life progressed, it became even more beautiful than I could’ve ever imagined,” Atkinson said.
Although Aries received multiple diagnoses including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and autism spectrum disorder, and had to undergo several additional brain surgeries, his mother said he “has shown (her), and all who know him, the power of resilience and that joy comes from within.
“Although our daily life is very different from our peers — ‘Instead of T-ball practice and karate lessons, Aries attends up to six therapy sessions every week and medical appointments,’ she offers an example — we find ways to make every moment count.”
Although she showed signs of a normal pregnancy, Atkinson said her journey through motherhood and her son’s progression through childhood didn’t follow an expected route. But the most problematic challenges Atkinson said she’s faced don’t come from “with meeting the needs of (her) son, but rather the societal inequities that remain unresolved.”
“Adequate and reliable child care remains a critical concern for many families with children who have disabilities, including my own,” she continued. “A wild dream of mine is to one day provide this service to the disabled youth and their families in Fort Bend County.”
Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary English Education from the University of Mount Olive, where she graduated in 2013 as the valedictorian and an honors program grad. She returned to school to earn her Masters in Educational Administration from Texas A&M International University. Today she is an Elementary Reading Language Arts and Science Instructional Coach for Stafford Municipal School District and a contributing writer for several publications in the education industry.
Another pressing challenge as a mom of a child with multiple disabilities is “unquestionably the funding of Medicaid and the federal government’s strict income limitations for programs such as Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance,” Atkinson said.
“Contrary to what is sometimes erroneously believed, it is immensely expensive to provide for a child with special needs, and many support services such as SSI and SSDI are unjustly disqualified by means of the family income rather than by the needs of the child.”
When considering the obstacles she faces as she rears her son, Atkinson equally focuses on the delights, knowledge and wisdom gained from their journey.
“The greatest joy has come from learning to appreciate and celebrate the small wins. Prior to the arrival of my son, I didn’t know how to do that. The developmental delays experienced by my son have caused me to be immensely appreciative of his progress as it happens, rather than allowing my expectations of when milestones should occur to discourage the two of us.”
Her son’s musical talent is another charm.
“Although my son is nonverbal in his communicative expression, he is musically gifted. My son cannot speak, but he is able to pick up the tune of a melody with so much ease and sing with so much beauty.”
She said her happiest moments during their days “are when he looks at me and sings to me.”
“Our song is “I2I” by Tevin Campbell from A Goofy Movie. The song is about how the power of love conquers all, whether it be distance or an obstacle. No matter what it is, love will help you to overcome it. For my son and I, love has allowed us to conquer some of the toughest battles.”
For Atkinson, love is at the core of motherhood.
“To me,” she explained. “Being a mother means loving your child for the entirety of who they are and who they will become in the future.”
