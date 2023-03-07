Following an inspiring rebrand, the Historic Richmond Association announced its upcoming Art In The Bend in Richmond, featuring food, art, cars, pet contests and plenty of entertainment.

The event may sound familiar to many in the community because it used to be called The Art Walk and Motor Madness, said Jessica Rose Huang, Historic Richmond Association’s Committee Chair for Art In The Bend.

“We’re really looking into making it bigger and better every year,” said Huang, explaining that the name change more accurately reflects the Historic Richmond Association’s intentions and aspirations.

“And since Richmond is the county seat, we wanted this event to be Fort Bend County-wide and represent all of the arts. We wanted to increase [the Fort Bend] culture and have a way for people to come together.”

Artist Elizabeth Marie — the festival’s featured artist for 2023 — said the new name is substantially more fitting.

“Art Walk is so common, too common, and the event in Richmond on historic Morton Street is way beyond common,” she said.

Art In The Bend is “about community,” she added. “Art in all its forms from performance and music to the energy of art created by local artisans.”

