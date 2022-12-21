Texas A&M AgriLife’s Fort Bend Extension is hosting a Wild Hogs 101 course Jan. 18, led by Texas Parks & Wildlife wildlife biologist John McLeod as part of its Ag Landowner Seminar Series. The event is held 6-8 p.m. at 1402 Band Road, Ste 100 in Rosenberg. Tickets are $20 for the individual session or $60 for the entire series, which includes five other lectures between January and February. Visit fortbend.agrilife.org.
