VFW Post 3903, 1903 First St. in Rosenberg, will host its annual car show on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post. All makes and models welcome. Free to check out the restored beauties. Entry fee for vehicle owners is only $25 (early registration) or $30 on day of show. T-shirts for first 75 entries. Proceeds benefit Peace Lutheran Church’s military care package program for U.S. troops overseas. Prizes awarded for best of show, best in class (car and truck) and first-second- and third-place awards. Send payment to Ken Dillon, 10704 Buls Rd., East Bernard, TX 77435. Or contact Ken at 281-705-3422 and kdillon175@yahoo.com
