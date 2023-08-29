The Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum will host a “Salute to Fort Bend County Veterans Banquet” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Rosenberg Civic Center, 3825 SH 36. The banquet is free to Fort Bend County veterans who served in the armed services and a guest . Must RSVP by Oct. 6 at fbcheritage@gmail.com or contact Dr. Doretha Spencer at 713-542-0446. More details online at www.fbcheritage.org.
