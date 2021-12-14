The Village at Sugar Land is hosting a toy drive that will be donated to the Fort Bend Women’s Center for Christmas. Any new, unwrapped toys for children ages 4-12 years old will be appreciated. Donations can be brought to The Village at Sugar Land, located at 2100 Village Living Ct, Sugar Land, TX 77479 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 22. For more information, call 281-729-8800.
