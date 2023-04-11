The city of Rosenberg will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Children and adults alike will get the opportunity to see plenty of vehicles up close and personal — fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks, earth movers, garbage trucks New this year will be a foam pit and race track. Equipment operators will be on hand to explain the vehicles and their use. Admission is free!
