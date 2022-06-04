Cast Theatrical Co. will perform “Death by Design,” a comedy, at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Ave. G in Rosenberg from June 3-19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $22 each; discounts for senior, military and student patrons. For tickets, visit www.casttheatrical.com.
