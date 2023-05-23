The Randle Lions Theatre Dept. and the Randle Royals Dance Team will host TaDa! Theatre and Dance Academy Summer Camp in June. First session is scheduled for June 5-8 and second session is set for June 12-15. Open to first-sixth graders. Campers will play games and learn musical numbers leading up to a public performance on the last day. Camps will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Randle High School. Cost is $175 per session. For more information or to register, contact Samantha McManus at samantha.mcmanus@lcisd.org or tashaneohaver@lcisd.org, or call 832-223- 5800. See more information online at trhsdrama.ticketsleap.com/summer.
