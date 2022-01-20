St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville will be hosting its third annual Spring Fest on Feb 27, at the Columbus Hall/Knights of Columbus Hall, 13631 SH 36 in Needville. This year’s event will consist of a chicken fried steak with all the trimmings. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KC hall. Tickets will be $12 and are available from members of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church or by calling the church at 979-793-4305 and leave a message. Or call Joan Horky at 979-997-1159 to make arrangements to purchase meal tickets or tickets for the raffle. There will be a live auction at noon. There will also be a silent auction, basket raffles, a bake sale, country store and plant sale, children’s activities.
