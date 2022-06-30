PUPS (Prevent Unwarned Pets) is a nonprofit group that works to control pet overpopulation and unwanted litters by offering spaying and neutering assistance for family pets, feral or barn cat colonies and abandoned dogs and cats. Anyone who needs spaying and neutering financial assistance is encouraged to contact PUPS at 979-732-5591 or online at www.pupsofcastspring. com. PUPS asks for pet owners to pay what they can afford and PUPS will pay the remainder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.